Thank you for Reading.

VELMA RUTH TABOR, 92, of Griffithsville, WV gained her angel wings on May 28, 2023. Funeral service was 1 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

Interment followed in Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV. Visitation was Saturday, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., June 3, 2023 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

Recommended for you