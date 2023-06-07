Velma Ruth Tabor Jun 7, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VELMA RUTH TABOR, 92, of Griffithsville, WV gained her angel wings on May 28, 2023. Funeral service was 1 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.Interment followed in Orchard Hill Memory Gardens, Yawkey, WV. Visitation was Saturday, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., June 3, 2023 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Lincoln County Records Sheriff Department responds to gunshots Middle School offers CTE opportunities DAY-BY-DAY BACK IN TIME Board honors student winners Harts man charged with grand larceny Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.