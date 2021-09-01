Thank you for Reading.

TRINA DAWN SMITH, 61, Huntington, WV, died Thur., Aug. 19, 2021, born Mar. 16, 1960, in West Hamlin, dau. of late Bernard Smith & Glendora Gue Lett.

Survivors: sisters, Bernice McCoy of New Smyrna Bch., FL,  Elva Christine Anderson of Stone Mtn., GA.

Graveside service 1 p.m. Mon., Aug. 23, in Baylous Cem., Salt Rock, by Danny Evans, with Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, assisting.

