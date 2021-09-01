Trina Dawn Smith Sep 1, 2021 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TRINA DAWN SMITH, 61, Huntington, WV, died Thur., Aug. 19, 2021, born Mar. 16, 1960, in West Hamlin, dau. of late Bernard Smith & Glendora Gue Lett.Survivors: sisters, Bernice McCoy of New Smyrna Bch., FL, Elva Christine Anderson of Stone Mtn., GA.Graveside service 1 p.m. Mon., Aug. 23, in Baylous Cem., Salt Rock, by Danny Evans, with Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, assisting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bernard Smith Huntington Thur. Mtn. Elva Christine Anderson Ga. Wv Trina Dawn Smith Wallace Recommended for you Latest News Schedule of events for the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 Behind the Second Battle of Blair Mountain Museum embraces legacy of Blair Mountain, beyond WVCHS helping the community SWVCTC offers credit for video game design LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Organization to host recovery awareness event Spring Hill Baptist Church, Union Mission gather backpacks Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.