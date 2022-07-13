Trilby J. Pauley Williams Jul 13, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TRILBY J. PAULEY WILLIAMS, 83, Alum Creek, WV, died Mon., July 4, 2022, in St. Mary's Med. Cntr., Huntington; dau. of late Jess & Esta Smith Pauley; widow of Auville. McCorkle FWBC member; homemaker.Survivors: children, Karen & Kenneth Williams; step son, Danny Williams; bro., Gilbert Pauley; bro.-in-law, Garland O. (Billie) Williams.Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Fri., July 8, McCorkle FWBC by Isaiah Hatfield and David Cooper; burial in Pine Grove Cem., Sumerco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Trilby J. Pauley Williams Pine Grove Genealogy Silviculture Cem. Alum Creek Jess David Cooper Recommended for you Latest News WVU president ‘would not be surprised to see Big 12 expand’ Mike D'Antoni to be honored as a West Virginia Sports Legend Mountaineers picked eighth in preseason Big 12 media poll Panthers sweat it out during summer gridiron practices DAY-BY-DAY LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS BACK IN TIME CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.