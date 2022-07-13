Thank you for Reading.

TRILBY J. PAULEY WILLIAMS, 83, Alum Creek, WV, died Mon., July 4, 2022, in St. Mary's Med. Cntr., Huntington; dau. of late Jess & Esta Smith Pauley; widow of Auville. McCorkle FWBC member; homemaker.

Survivors: children, Karen & Kenneth Williams; step son, Danny Williams; bro., Gilbert Pauley; bro.-in-law, Garland O. (Billie) Williams.

Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Fri., July 8, McCorkle FWBC by Isaiah Hatfield and David Cooper; burial in Pine Grove Cem., Sumerco.

