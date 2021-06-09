TRACY ASHTON COOPER, 48, West Hamlin, WV, died May 19, 2021; born Sept. 29, 1972 in Huntington, WV, son of James & late Judith Cooper. US Army veteran.
No service at this time. Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is assisting the family.
Updated: June 9, 2021 @ 9:03 am
