TOMMYLAMONT MCCALLISTER, 61, of Baisden, WV, passed away March 3, 2022.Funeral Service will be 12 Noon, Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow in Marcus Cemetery, Hamlin, WV.Visitation will be 11 a.m., to 12 Noon, Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.In Lieu of Flowers family request Donations be made towards funeral Expenses.