TIMOTHY ROY HOLESTON, 62, Morrisvale, WV, died at home Wed., Dec. 28, 2022, son of late Roy and Alice Holeston. UM worker retiree. Scott HS graduate 1998.

Survivors: wife of 12 yrs., Marian; son, Brian; sister, Regina; two stepsons; six grandchildren.

