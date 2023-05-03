Thank you for Reading.

TIMOTHY RAY VANCE, 43, West Hamlin, WV, died Sat., Apr. 22, 2023; born April 13, 1980, son of Herman & Trudy Cook of West Hamlin.

Viewing 1 p.m., 2 p.m. service Sun., Apr. 30 Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, by Jason McComas. Burial in Franklin Cem., Branchland.

