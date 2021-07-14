Thank you for Reading.

TIMOTHY PAUL McCALLISTER, 31, Sod, WV, died Sun., July 4, 2021; son of  Vanieca (Nisa) Holbrook; Robert (Yvonne) McCallister. Predeceased by: grandparents, Phyllis Ann Holbrook and Emma Jean McCallister.

Add’l. survivors: step sister, Shonna (Josh) Peters; grandfather, David McCallister; grandmother, Lois Whaley & Jerrell and Marcella Holbrook; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephew; host of relatives and friends.

Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Thur., July 8, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek and in keeping with Tim’s wishes, he was cremated after the service.

