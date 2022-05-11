Timothy Glen Kuhn May 11, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIMOTHY GLEN KUHN, 64, Julian, WV, died Fri., Apr. 22, 2022, at Julian, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.Tim's request was to be cremated, no service held. Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville served the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Timothy Glen Kuhn Julian Injury Automobile Request Accident Wv Recommended for you Latest News DAY-BY-DAY Unofficial results: Four new members set to join BOE Rivas named Hedrick Award winner Putnam County contractor sentenced to prison time LC ballers Avery Lucas and Kenley Kveton hold signing days LC softball brings back 2011 and 2014 champions LC baseball and softball recognizes 2022 seniors Lincoln BOE considers ASE certifications Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.