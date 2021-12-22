Timmy Lyle Chandler Dec 22, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TIMMY LYLE CHANDLER, 53, Branchland, WV, died Mon., Dec. 13, 2021. Husband of Kathy Meeks Chandler.Memorial service at later date. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Timmy Lyle Chandler Funeral Home Kathy Meeks Chandler Wv Husband Date Recommended for you Latest News Herd fans savor New Orleans’ flavor Southern’s new director brings law enforcement, military experience Local artists selected to be published Guidry brings Cajun flavor to Herd for New Orleans Bowl Commission approves action items Lincoln remains red on alert map Man faces felony assault charges Southern’s new director brings law enforcement, military experience Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.