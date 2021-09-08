Thomas Joseph Freeman Sep 8, 2021 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THOMAS JOSEPH FREEMAN, 68, died Sat., Aug. 21, 2021, son of late Jim and Bonnie Freeman; also predeceased by: bros., Tim & Mike Freeman. Graduate of Whitehall Yearling HS.Survivors: sis., Sandra (Freeman) Ogden; three nieces; two nephews; great niece, Abigail Stover; aunts, uncles, and cousins.Memorial service to be announced. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chapmanville, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mike Freeman Thomas Joseph Freeman Abigail Stover Memorial Service Sandra Jim Aunt Recommended for you Latest News Annual Hamlin street fair postponed Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine reflects on impact of mine wars Welch marks Blair Mountain Centennial with multiple events Spring Valley runs past Parkersburg Huntington dominates Hurricane 38-0 BOE moving forward with consolidation project planning COVID cases reported in multiple schools Commission approves vaccine incentive for county employees Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.