THOMAS JOSEPH FREEMAN, 68, died Sat., Aug. 21, 2021, son of late Jim and Bonnie Freeman; also predeceased by: bros., Tim & Mike Freeman. Graduate of Whitehall Yearling HS.

Survivors: sis., Sandra (Freeman) Ogden; three nieces; two nephews; great niece, Abigail Stover; aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Memorial service to be announced. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Chapmanville, WV.

