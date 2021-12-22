THOMAS J BIRD MAY, 83, of Hamlin. Born: March 15, 1938. Passed away: December 16, 2021. He was the son of the late Ad May and Emma May and is also preceded in death by his wife: Wava Ann May, 1 brother; Junior May, 3 half brothers; Joe May, Jimmy May, James May and 5 sisters; Opal Moore, Sally Roberts, Ethel Wiblen, Mary Craft and Pauline Stowers. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the Lincoln County Coon Hunters Association.
He is survived by 4 sons; Tommy May of Hamlin, WV, Gary May of Hamlin, WV, Phillip (Helen) May of N.C., Johnny (Crystal) May of Cown, WV, 2 daughters; Carla May (Todd Bays) of Hamlin, WV, Sheila (Kevin) Rappold of Scott Depot, WV, 1 sister; Shirley (Denny) Miller of Sweetland, WV, 7 grandchildren; Lakin Rappold of Hurricane, WV, Zachary Rappold of Hamlin, WV, Garrett Rappold of Scott Depot, WV, Brittany (Ryan) Snodgrass of Hurricane, WV, Brooke (Zack) Whitten of Hamlin, WV, Johnathan (Cassidy) May of West Hamlin, WV, Alex (Kendra) May of Hamlin, WV and a host of great grandchildren, family and friends.
Funeral service will be 12p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Jeff Black officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olive Cemeterey, Hurricane, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12p.m., Monday, December 20, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.