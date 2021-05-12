THOMAS DAVID BURNSIDE 73, of West Hamlin, passed away: May 3, 2021.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.
