TAYNYA LYNN WORKMAN WATTS, 57, West Hamlin, WV, died Tue., Sept. 6, 2022, wife of Randall Watts II. A hair stylist.

Viewing 11am, noon service Sat., Sept. 10, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Fairview Memory Gdns., Hamlin.

