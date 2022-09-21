TAUNYA LYNN WORKMAN WATTS 47, of West Hamlin, WV, departed this life on September 6, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born November 14, 1974 in Logan, WV, the daughter of Eddie Workman and the late Beverly Queen Workman.
She is preceded in death by her mother; Beverly Queen Workman, uncle; Robert Marshall Queen, grandmother; Sylvia Queen and grandfather; John Queen.
Taunya was a friend to all and stranger to none. She loved being a hairstylist, taking care of her animals and being with her family. She could light up a room with her smile and had the abilty to make anyone laugh.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband; Randall Watt II, daughter; Randa Watts, son; Brody Watts, father; Eddie Workman, brother; Brian (Stevina) Workman, loved in-laws; Randall (Sharon) Watts, uncles; Jerry (Carolyn) Queen, Phillip (Kim) Queen, nieces; Brianna Jemerison and Jayden Workman, nephew; Tyler Ramey, special cousins; Jeremy Queen, Jennifer Queen Harvey, Joey Queen, John David Queen and Josh Queen and pets; Remmy, Jack, Jorgé and her baby Barkley.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Clifford Ellis and Michael Browning officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.