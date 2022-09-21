Thank you for Reading.

Taunya Lynn Workman Watts
TAUNYA LYNN WORKMAN WATTS 47, of West Hamlin, WV, departed this life on September 6, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born November 14, 1974 in Logan, WV, the daughter of Eddie Workman and the late Beverly Queen Workman.

She is preceded in death by her mother; Beverly Queen Workman, uncle; Robert Marshall Queen, grandmother; Sylvia Queen and grandfather; John Queen.

