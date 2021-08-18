Tammy Sue Christian Aug 18, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TAMMY SUE CHRISTIAN, 58, West Hamlin, WV, died Fri., Aug. 6, 2021; born Feb. 3, 1963; dau. of late William & Mary Christian; also predeceased by: bro., Michael Christian.Survivors: husband, Thomas McGuire; three daughters; three grandkids; two bros.; a sister; friends.Viewing 1pm, service 3pm Tue., Aug. 10, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Michael Christian Thomas Mcguire William Tammy Sue Christian Mary Christian Grandkid Daughter Recommended for you Latest News Late night storm brings flooding across county Work session held on possible school consolidation Alkol man pleads guilty to federal drug crime BOE appoints Cummings to vacant seat LINCOLN COUNTY COURTHOUSE RECORDS West Hamlin Police Department honored Hamlin prepping for upcoming events Hillbilly Days returning Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.