Thank you for Reading.

TAMMY SUE CHRISTIAN, 58, West Hamlin, WV, died Fri., Aug. 6, 2021; born Feb. 3, 1963; dau. of late William & Mary Christian; also predeceased by: bro., Michael Christian.

Survivors: husband, Thomas McGuire; three daughters; three grandkids; two bros.; a sister; friends.

Viewing 1pm, service 3pm Tue., Aug. 10, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

Tags

Recommended for you