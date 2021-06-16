STEVEN JEREMY ARTHUR, 36, Harts, WV, died Wed., June 9, 2021, in Logan Reg. Med. Hosp.; born Jan. 8, 1985 in Logan, WV, son of Steven Gregory Arthur, Tammy Jo Hall Wallace and Robert Wallace. Predeceased by: bro., Jamie Arthur; grandparents, James & Eliza Arthur, Robert & Ilabell Hall; mother-in-law, Angela Mullins.
Survivors: wife, Summer Arthur; children, Jami Arthur, Allie Jones, Peyton Mullins; father-in-law, Stoney Mullins; friends, Mitchell & Bessie Mullins, Richard & Helen Farmer, Gregory & Savannah Dingess.
Viewing noon Sat., June 12, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville.