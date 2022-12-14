STEVE PAULEY, 70, of Alum Creek, West Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1952, to the late Benjamin and Patricia Pauley, and grew up in Bandytown, WV. He was a proud graduate of Van High School in 1969 and Marshall University in 1973 where he served as Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity president. Many of his fondest memories and greatest stories are from his time in Huntington with his Pike fraternity brothers.
Steve was a dedicated athletic coach and educator. Throughout his accomplished career, he coached multiple boys' and girls' sports teams in the community, including the 1982 Van High School girls' single A state champion basketball team. He began teaching in 1973 and taught Reading, English, Health, and Physical Education courses throughout his career. He became principal at Wharton Middle School in 1988 and then transitioned to principal at Van Jr./Sr. High School, where he served from 1989 to 1999.
He was then appointed to the Boone County Schools Assistant Superintendent position in 1999 until progressing to Superintendent in 2000. He served in the Boone County Superintendent role for nine years before retiring in 2009 after more than 35 years of service. Following retirement, he continued his involvement in education, briefly serving as interim Superintendent for Lincoln County Schools. He also served in many professional organizations, including the WV Association of School Administrators, WV Secondary Schools Principals Association, and National Association of Secondary Schools Principals.
Steve was known for his kindness and was well-respected as a coach, educator, and leader in the community. He was a devout Christian and a longstanding member of Maranatha Fellowship Church in St. Albans, WV. He was especially devoted to his children and grandchildren and preferred spending his days on the field or in the gym, coaching or cheering on games and matches. Summer months were spent kayaking or canoeing the Greenbrier and New Rivers. He was a confident whitewater kayaker and even completed competitive races and multi-day camping trips with friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Pat Pauley. Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Stevi Wright (Marty) of South Charleston, WV, Meghan Pauley (fiancé Aikansh) of Denver, CO, and Tony Giachetti of Deerfield Beach, FL; his grandchildren, Rylee, Donovan, and Benjamin Wright; his sisters, Rebecca Wotring (Joe) of St. Albans, WV and Natalie Bacchus (Roger) of Hurricane, WV, as well as many special nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Please join the family for services at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, December 5, 2022. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, with Bill Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens cemetery in Madison, WV.