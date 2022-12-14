Thank you for Reading.

STEVE PAULEY, 70, of Alum Creek, West Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1952, to the late Benjamin and Patricia Pauley, and grew up in Bandytown, WV. He was a proud graduate of Van High School in 1969 and Marshall University in 1973 where he served as Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity president. Many of his fondest memories and greatest stories are from his time in Huntington with his Pike fraternity brothers.

Steve was a dedicated athletic coach and educator. Throughout his accomplished career, he coached multiple boys' and girls' sports teams in the community, including the 1982 Van High School girls' single A state champion basketball team. He began teaching in 1973 and taught Reading, English, Health, and Physical Education courses throughout his career. He became principal at Wharton Middle School in 1988 and then transitioned to principal at Van Jr./Sr. High School, where he served from 1989 to 1999.

