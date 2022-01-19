STEPHEN WAYNE TURLEY, age 70, of Reynoldsburg, OH/Branchland, WV, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. Guyan Valley High School 1969 graduate. Retired Auto Mechanic for many years with Streamline Auto.
Wayne enjoyed the outdoors whether he was hunting, fishing, gardening, doing lawn care or tinkering with one of his “big, old-man” cars, probably an Oldsmobile or a Buick.
Born July 24, 1951 in Branchland, West Virginia to the late Wilburn and Redith (Triplett) Turley. Wayne was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Judith and Dave Durst; brother, Jim Turley; sister-in-law, Kate Turley.
Wayne loved his family and spending time with them; daughters and sons-in-law, Stephanie and Tom Barnecut, Jennifer and Josh Barron all of Sunbury; grandchildren, Zachary and Jackson Barnecut, Dane Barron; brothers and sister-in-law, Wallace and Joyce Turley, Ledford Turley all of Branchland, WV; girlfriend, Trish Buckerfield and her grandchildren, Chance and Quinn Blevins, Riley Buckerfield.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m., on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3/36), Sunbury, where the family will be receiving visitors from 2 p.m., until time of service. Pastor Tom Dea’therage, Funeral Celebrant.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in Wayne’s memory.
The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury is honored to serve the Turley family. Please share a memory or condolence with Wayne’s family on this website.