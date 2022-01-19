STEPHEN L. SALMONS of Hamlin, WV. Born: May 7, 1947 went home with the Lord at the age of Seventy Four years, Seven months and Thirty days and was reunited with his wife of 52 and a 1/2 years on January 6, 2022. He was a 1965 Graduate of Hamlin High School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Columbia Gas.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Deloris Salmons, parents; Ray and Elba Salmons, step mother; Mildred McComas and three brothers; Ronnie Salmons, Michael Salmons and Ike Salmons.
Left to cherish his memories are one son; Anthony (Trina) Salmons, one daughter; Kim (Jim) Taylor, five granddaughters; Cheyan McDerment, Kansis (Justin) Hatfield, Mahala (Roy) Cunningham, Taryn (Zachery) Midkiff and Jada Salmons, seven great grandchildren, three brothers; Keith (Jackie) Salmons, Tommy (Mattie) Salmons and Wayne (Denise) Salmons, two sisters; Sharon Matheny and Terri (David) Reasor, four sisters-in-law; Dianna (Ricky) Roberts, Rena Salmons, Helen Ann Salmons and Mary Salmons, two brothers-in-law; Bill (Kay) Holley, Carl (Judy) Holley and a host of nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved dearly.
Funeral service will be 1p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Officiating will be Pastor Barry Eplin who is a cousin and a long time friend for many years. Interment will follow at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV with Military Graveside Rites by General Charles E. "Chuck" Yeager Post #111, Hamlin, WV.. Visitation will be 12p.m. to 1p.m., Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.