STEPHEN L. SALMONS. 74, Hamlin, WV, died Thur., Jan. 6, 2022. Widower of Deloris Salmons. Columbia Gas Co. retiree.

Viewing noon, 1pm service Wed., January 12, Koontz Funeral Home; burial in Fairview Mem. Gdns., Hamlin.

