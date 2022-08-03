STEPHEN CLARK MORTON, 67, of Diamondhead, MS, came face-to-face with his Lord and Savior on July 19, 2022. His family is bringing him home to Hamlin, WV for a Celebration of his Life to be held at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Hamlin, WV. Pastor Robert Fulton will be officiating. Steve was employed with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. for 39 1/2 years. Steve enjoyed his work and spending time with his family.
Steve was preceded in death by his Father, Ralph Clark Morton, Jr, sister Debra Morton, and his Father-in-Law Billy Arthur.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 1/2 years, Carole Morton, mother, Norma Morton of Hamlin, WV; sister Karen Morton of Hamlin, WV; brother Paul Morton of Knoxville, TN; niece Megan Morton Hedley (John); great-nephews Luca and August Hedley; nephew Mathew Clark Morton; uncle Doug Smith (Evelyn); mother-in-law Hazel Arthur, brother-in-laws David Arthur (Penny), Terry Arthur (Sandy), Mark Arthur (Wendy); sister-in-laws Pamela Arthur Young, Lisa Arthur Gilbert (Arthur), Sonya Arthur Laney (Fred); and many nieces & nephews.
Steve was a Loving, Caring, Funny & Generous Person to All.
In lieu of Flowers a Memorial Contribution may be made to the Hamlin United Methodist Church, 18 Second St, Hamlin, WV 25523.