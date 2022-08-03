Thank you for Reading.

Stephen Clark Morton
STEPHEN CLARK MORTON, 67, of Diamondhead, MS, came face-to-face with his Lord and Savior on July 19, 2022. His family is bringing him home to Hamlin, WV for a Celebration of his Life to be held at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin, Saturday, July 30, 2022 at 1 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Hamlin, WV. Pastor Robert Fulton will be officiating. Steve was employed with Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. for 39 1/2 years. Steve enjoyed his work and spending time with his family.

Steve was preceded in death by his Father, Ralph Clark Morton, Jr, sister Debra Morton, and his Father-in-Law Billy Arthur.

