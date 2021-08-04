SONYA MARIE HODGE 57, of Branchland, passed away: July 21, 2021.
There will be a Private Family Memorial Service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.
Updated: August 4, 2021 @ 10:07 am
