SHIRLEY LYNN BAKER, 63, West Hamlin, WV, dau. of Wallace Adkins, died Sat., Jan. 15, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hosp.

Graveside service noon Jan. 19, Goldsbury Cem., Sias with Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin assisting.

