SHERRY LEE MARCUM STROUD, 51. Wilsondale, WV, died Thur., July 22, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital; born May 19, 1970, in Logan, dau. of late Eligah James & Mary Payne Marcum.Tug Valley HS & Southern WV Comm and Tech College grad. with honors.
Survivors: husband of 23- yrs., Jesse Daniel Stroud; mother in law, Gusty (late Jesse Stroud); two sibs.
Viewing Sun. 6pm ‘til 1pm Mon., July 26 services at Turkey Creek Bapt. Ch., Wilsondale, by George Nelson; burial in Jesse Stroud Cem., Wilsondale, with Honaker Funeral Home, Logan assisting.