SHAWN ANTHONY TOMBLIN, 44, of Parma Heights, passed away May 14, 2021.

Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Graveside service will immed. follow at Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, WV.

