Sharron Kathleen Nichols Jul 20, 2022 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SHARRON KATHLEEN (MITCHELL) NICHOLS was born on September 15,1970 and passed away from Covid pneumonia on July 6, 2022.A memorial service and scattering on Thursday, July 14 at 6pm at Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sharron Kathleen Nichols Memorial Service Pass Away Pneumonia Mitchell Wv Cemetery Recommended for you Latest News Lincoln County Elected Officials New commissioner Brett Yormark talks about goals at Big 12 media days BOE approves overtime to complete schedules LCHS Students Against Drunk Driving attend national conference LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Budget approved for recovery event LIncoln County Libraries planning final summer events Tickets on sale for Healing Appalachia festival Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.