Thank you for Reading.

SGT. NATHAN W. SAMPLES, 46, Culloden, WV died Thur., Feb. 9, 2023, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington; born Sept. 10, 1976. A WV SP Trooper.

Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Funeral Home, Huntington, WV near Barboursville.

Recommended for you