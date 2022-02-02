Sandra Kay Stone Feb 2, 2022 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SANDRA KAY STONE 53, of Morrisvale, WV., passed away January 19, 2022.Funeral service 12p.m., Monday, January 24, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow in Moore Cemetery, Sumerco, WV. Visitation 11-12p.m., at Koontz Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Interment Wv Sumerco Funeral Service Cemetery Sandra Kay Stone Recommended for you Latest News Karen Lynn Hughes Dunlap Franklin Dwayne Adams Southern to Offer Mining Classes LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Candidate filing period closes School Board 'Recognition Month' observed Lincoln County Schools adapting to COVID spikes COVID cases on the rise Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.