Thank you for Reading.

SANDRA KAY STONE 53, of Morrisvale, WV., passed away January 19, 2022.

Funeral service 12p.m., Monday, January 24, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow in Moore Cemetery, Sumerco, WV. Visitation 11-12p.m., at Koontz Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you