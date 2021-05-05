SANDRA JANE (BRUNTY) BURNS, 53, Born, October 26, 1967. Passed away: April 25, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Charles Clarence Brunty and Thelma Jean (McCleese) Brunty and was also preceded in death by one brother; Rickey Lane Brunty.
She is survived by her husband; Jeffery Burns of West Hamlin, WV, three sons; Steven Charles (Ashley Elizabeth) Ferguson II of Milton, WV, Andrew Alan Ferguson of Branchland, WV and Joshua Bobby Ferguson of West Hamlin, WV, two brothers; Charles Wetzel (Joyce Kay) Brunty of Branchland, WV and Bobby Raymond Brunty of West Hamlin, WV, and four grandchildren; Keagan Michael Ferguson of Milton, WV, Logan Charles Ferguson of Milton, WV, Malchi Isaiah Ferguson of Wayne, WV and Madisyn Ferguson of Wayne, WV.
Funeral service was 12 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Preacher Bob Watts officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation was 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.