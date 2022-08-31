Samuel Gary Wright Aug 31, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAMUEL GARY WRIGHT, 39, Alum Creek, WV, died Sat., Aug. 20, 2022, son of Vicky & late Christopher Ray Wright. Duval HS 2001 grad. Former employee of Serenity Pt., Williamson.Add'l. survivors: bro., Michael Wright; niece, Kylie Wright; nephew, Paxton Wright.No service scheduled. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, handled arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alum Creek Funeral Home Samuel Gary Wright Vicky Curry Christopher Ray Wright Wv Recommended for you Latest News Better Business Bureau: How to avoid Ticketmaster lookalike scams Wade medals in Panthers' opening meet Woman with Boone, Lincoln roots turns 102 Traffic expected on new Nitro/St. Albans bridge by end of 2022 WVU football: Reagan enjoys coaching evolving tight end position Henry Colombi named Herd’s starting QB New greenhouse unveiled at county resource center West Virginia State celebrates Katherine Johnson with wreath ceremony, scholarships Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.