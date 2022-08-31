Thank you for Reading.

SAMUEL GARY WRIGHT, 39, Alum Creek, WV, died Sat., Aug. 20, 2022, son of Vicky & late Christopher Ray Wright. Duval HS 2001 grad. Former employee of Serenity Pt., Williamson.

Add'l. survivors: bro., Michael Wright; niece, Kylie Wright; nephew, Paxton Wright.

