SAMUEL EDWARD WHEELER, 44, Griffithsville, WV, died Fri., Mar. 18, 2022; born Dec. 15, 1977, son of Samuel Sr. & Patricia Wheeler of Griffithsville.

Viewing 6-8pm Mon., Mar. 28, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; 1pm service, burial in Beulah's Land Mem. Gdn., Griffithsville.

