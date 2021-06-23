RYAN CHANCE MULLINS, 22, Harts, WV, died Fri., June 11, 2021, following a vehicle accident on U.S. 119 near the Alum Creek exit.
Ryan had worked 13 days and was finally coming home from Virginia to spend a couple days with family and friends; born Jan. 17, 1999, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, WV, son of Johnny A. Mullins, Jr. and Erica (Kirk) Mullins (step-father, Wade Scaggs), both of Harts, WV. A 2017 graduate of Chapmanville Reg. HS; employed with Liberty Mgmt. on behalf of AEPower in Virginia.
Viewing Wed., 6-10pm at High Adventure Ch., Fleming Dr., Harts, 1pm service Thur., June 17, by Dave Lucas and Van Collins; burial in Highland Mem. Gdns., Old Logan Rd., Chapmanville, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV assisted.