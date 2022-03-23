Ruth Lynn Adkins Cook Mar 23, 2022 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RUTH LYNN ADKINS COOK, 51, Branchland, WV, died Sun., Mar. 6, 2022; born July 13, 1970.Memorial service noon Fri., Mar. 18, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ruth Lynn Adkins Cook Wv Recommended for you Latest News Herd softball swept by UAB in C-USA opener Herd baseball falls to FIU, 11-3 Lincoln County softball and baseball squads pose for team photo Lincoln Journal welcomes Adkins to staff Baseball plans multi-sport facility Lincoln PSD declared ‘distressed’ utility Cuts again anticipated for upcoming school year LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.