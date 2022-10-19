Thank you for Reading.

RUSSELL TAYLOR BRUMFIELD JR. 55 of Branchland, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his home in Branchland, WV.

Funeral service 12p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Warrick Cemetery, Ranger, WV.

