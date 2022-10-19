Russell Taylor Brumfield Jr. Oct 19, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RUSSELL TAYLOR BRUMFIELD JR. 55 of Branchland, WV, departed this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his home in Branchland, WV.Funeral service 12p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Warrick Cemetery, Ranger, WV.Visitation 11-12p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Funeral Home Interment Funeral Service Russell Taylor Brumfield Jr. Warrick Cemetery Depart This Life Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS C-USA approves Kennesaw St. for membership Wolgemuth proving herself in net for Herd women Mountaineers not finding success in man-to-man coverage West Virginia students invited to enter Ornament Competition Fall’s colors brighten landscape across Tri-State Mental mistakes catching up to Marshall football team Panthers fall 3-2 in physical contest at Mingo Central Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.