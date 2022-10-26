Russell Brumfield Oct 26, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RUSSELL TAYLOR BRUMFIELD, 55, Branchland, WV, father of Alice Shook, Marie Miller, died Wed., Oct. 12, 2022, at home.Viewing 11am, noon service Sun., Oct. 16, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Warrick Cem., Ranger. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marie Miller Alice Shook Funeral Home Burial Russell Taylor Brumfield Viewing Russell Brumfield Recommended for you Latest News D'Antoni, Kinsey talk Herd in SBC Media Days (copy) No timeline given for return of Marshall’s Rasheen Ali Soccer seasons come to an end in sectional play for LC LCHS building and trades program off to busy start in 2022 BUSINESS: Carnivore BBQ part of the local landscape Multiple agencies represented at flatwater trails conference Southern West Virginia Calendar CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.