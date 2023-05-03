Thank you for Reading.

RUFUS RONALD DILLON, 68, Big Creek, WV, died Sun., Apr. 23, 2023, in Trinity Healthcare Center, Henlawson; born Nov. 6, 1954, in Harts, son of late Emmett &Bernice Dillon.

Survivors: children, Crystal Gail, Tonya Lynn, Ronald & Robert Dillon; sibs., Carol Bell; two brothers, Thomas & Jimmy (Daisy) Dillon; four grandchildren.

