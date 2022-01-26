Thank you for Reading.

RUBY PORTER, 88, Culloden, WV/East Lynn, widow of Gilmer O, Porter, died Sun., Jan. 16, 2022. A homemaker.

Viewing 6-8pm Thur., 11am service Fri., Jan. 21, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in spring Valley Mem. Gdns., Huntington.

