ROY RAYMOND PAULEY, 62, Charleston, WV, Alum Creek & Yawkey, died Sun., May 28, 2023, in Hubbard Hospice House W., son of Ninnon and late Roy Pauley. Coal mining industry heavy equipment operator.Viewing noon, 1pm service Thur., June 1, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, by Rick Cooper. Burial in Orchard Hills Mem. Gdns.