ROY LEWIS, 53, Wayne, WV died Sat., June 11, 2022, in King's Daughters Med. Cntr., Ashland, KY; born Jan. 4, 1969, in Huntington, son of Roy Lewis (Alma) of Wayne & late Sharon Kay Bradshaw Lewis.

Add'l. survivors: children, Ashley Marie of Huntington & Christopher John Lewis of Wayne, Michael Douglas Pack (Anna Smith) of Branchland; sis., Renee Lewis of Wayne; four grandchildren.

Viewing noon, 1pm service Wed., June 15, Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, by Roger Perry; burial in Vaughan-Mills Cem., Wayne.

