ROSTON WOODROW HUNTER II, 50, died Sat., Oct. 15, 2022, at home; son of late Roston Hunter & Edith Backus; bro., Samuel Hunter. A former electrician in the coal mines.

Survivors: wife of 25 yrs., Danielle; children, Shawntel Hunter, Chloe (Josh) Workman; grandson, Remington Colt Workman; sibs., Becky (Johnny) Bias, DD Farmer, Chester Hunter.

