Thank you for Reading.

ROSELLA MAE DAVIS BIAS, 92, Hamlin, WV, died Thur., July 1, 2021, in Cabell Health Care; widow of Lester Bias.

Viewing 11am, noon service Mon., July 5, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, by Tommy Stowers; burial in Enon Cem., Salt Rock.

Tags

Recommended for you