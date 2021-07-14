ROSE MARY HENSLEY TRAUTNER, 72, Salt Rock, WV, died Sun., July 4, 2021.
Visitation 6-8pm Thur., July 8, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, no service held, she was cremated and ashes interred at Baylous Cem. at later date.
