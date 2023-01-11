Thank you for Reading.

ROSE MARIE BLACK ELKINS, 93, Hamlin, WV, died Wed., Jan. 4, 2023, at home; born Aug. 31, 1929, dau. of late Hal & Catharine Dyer Black. Also predeceased by: husband, Charles Elkins.

Survivors: sons, Chuck (Debbie) Elkins, Bill (Sonda) Elkins; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.

