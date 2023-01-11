Rose Marie Black Elkins Jan 11, 2023 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROSE MARIE BLACK ELKINS, 93, Hamlin, WV, died Wed., Jan. 4, 2023, at home; born Aug. 31, 1929, dau. of late Hal & Catharine Dyer Black. Also predeceased by: husband, Charles Elkins.Survivors: sons, Chuck (Debbie) Elkins, Bill (Sonda) Elkins; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren.Viewing 11am, 1pm service Sat., Jan. 7, 2023, Handley Funeral Home. Hamlin, by Bob Fulton and David Burch. Burial in Lincoln Mem. Pk., Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hal Charles Elkins Rose Marie Black Elkins Catharine Dyer Black Bob Fulton David Burch Burial Recommended for you Latest News LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Energy bills pushed for upcoming legislative session look beyond coal AG urges consumers to be wary of deceptive weight loss options 102-year-old Charleston Department Store closing CHURCH LISTINGS LACKEY: Manure spreader of love BACK IN TIME LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.