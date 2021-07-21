RONNIE FRANK LAWRENCE, of Griffithsville, WV. Born: January 30, 1951. Passed away: July 9, 2021 at the age of Seventy Years, Five months and Nine days. He is preceded in death by his mother Helen Faye Stowers Lawrence. He was a member of the United Steel Workers and Eden Baptist Church.
He is survived by his father; Frank Howard "Sammy" Lawrence of Griffithsville, WV, wife; Myrtle Dawn Lawrence of Griffithsville, WV, one son; Ronnie Dale (Tracy) Lawrence of Sumerco, WV, one daughter; Michelle (Shawn) Swanson of West Hamlin, WV, two step sons; Steven Dwayne Hager of Griffithsville, WV and Jason Scott (Crystal) Hager of Cross Lanes, WV, one brother; Kenneth Lee (Lynda) Lawrence of Griffithsville, WV, one sister; Linda (Dennis) Mosteller of Griffithsville, WV, eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Funeral service 11 a.m., Monday, July 12, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Rexal "Rick" Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at Stowers Cemetery, Griffithsville, WV. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.