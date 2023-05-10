Rondle Lee Rakes May 10, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RONDLE LEE RAKES, 72 Branchland, WV, husband of Opal Marie Rakes, died Thur., April 28, 2023.Viewing 6-8pm Fri., 11am service Sat., May 6, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial in Lincoln Mem. Pk., Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Lincoln County Records AG warns consumers of medicare scam Chaney found innocent LACKEY: Change on the Hollow DAY-BY-DAY Employee changes in County Clerk’s office BACK IN TIME Sheriff department responds to calls Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.