RONDLE LEE RAKES, 72 Branchland, WV, husband of Opal Marie Rakes, died Thur., April 28, 2023.

Viewing 6-8pm Fri., 11am service Sat., May 6, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Burial in Lincoln Mem. Pk., Hamlin.

