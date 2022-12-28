Ronald Lloyd Bledsoe Dec 28, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RONALD LLOYD BLEDSOE, 82, Milton, WV, died Mon., Dec. 19, 2022; born Aug. 31, 1940, in Salt Rock, son of late, Boyd & Dicia Owens Bledsoe. Also predeceased by: son, Ronnie Smith. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ronald Lloyd Bledsoe Dicia Owens Bledsoe Boyd Salt Son Ronnie Smith Wv Recommended for you Latest News House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill with Ukraine aid Nigerian based in West Virginia sentenced to prison, restitution in money laundering scheme CHURCH LISTINGS $760M iron-air battery manufacturing plant planned for Weirton DHHR reports 1,326 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia on Dec. 22 Lincoln County Board of Education purchases Hamlin Lions Club Field Police investigating murder-suicide in Ranger Lincoln school board expels 10 students; some related to threats Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.