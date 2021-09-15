Ronald Dale Collins Sep 15, 2021 49 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RONALD DALE COLLINS, 63, Alkol, WV, husband of Susan Adkins Collins, died Thur., Sept. 2, 2021. Fletcher’s welder and fabricator retiree.Viewing noon, 1pm service Sun., Sept. 5, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Lovejoy-Adkins Cem., Alkol. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Thur. Noon Wv Ronald Dale Collins Retiree Welder Funeral Home Recommended for you Latest News Event brings record amount of naloxone to 17 counties Huggins, WVU interested in Austin Ball LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Grace Chaffins crowned Miss Panther, Shimp named Mr. Panther Panthers travel to Oak Hill; look to win third straight game Hamlin hosts BBQ Bash COVID spread continues in Lincoln Griffithsville man arrested on suspected drug charges Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.