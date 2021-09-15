Thank you for Reading.

RONALD DALE COLLINS, 63, Alkol, WV, husband of Susan Adkins Collins, died Thur., Sept. 2, 2021. Fletcher’s welder and fabricator retiree.

Viewing noon, 1pm service Sun., Sept. 5, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Lovejoy-Adkins Cem., Alkol.

