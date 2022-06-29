Roman Lee Frye Jun 29, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROMAN LEE FRYE, 31, Griffithsville, WV, son of Kathryn Adkins of Griffithsville, died Thur., June 16, 2022.Memorial service at later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thur. Lee Frye Wv Memorial Service Kathryn Adkins Funeral Home Hamlin Recommended for you Latest News Name change to reflect Boone County hospital’s growth Lincoln High SADD chapter raising funds for conference Starting Points Family Resource Center will close Sept. 30 BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY United Way VITA wraps 2022 filing season Pappy's Bar and Grille opens at Fountain Place's Oaks Plaza New site, strict timeline give hope for Marshall baseball stadium Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.