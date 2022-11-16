Roger Lee Wheeler Nov 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGER LEE WHEELER, 89, Alum Creek, WV, died Mon., Nov. 7, 2022, in CAMC Hospice.Viewing 11am, 1pm service Sat., Nov. 12, Independent Miss. Bapt. Ch., Alum Creek. Burial in Forks of Coal Mem. Pk., Alum Creek. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek assisted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alum Creek Burial Funeral Home Roger Lee Wheeler Mem Camc Hospice Pk. Recommended for you Latest News Chapmanville student killed in Lincoln County crash; second teen injured Five people indicted on separate murder charges in Kanawha County Kanawha animal shelter looking for homes for dogs dumped at ballfield Lincoln County Schools Staff Spotlight LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Lincoln schools celebrate Veterans Day Day by Day Back in Time Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.