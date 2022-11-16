Thank you for Reading.

ROGER LEE WHEELER, 89, Alum Creek, WV, died Mon., Nov. 7, 2022, in CAMC Hospice.

Viewing 11am, 1pm service Sat., Nov. 12, Independent Miss. Bapt. Ch., Alum Creek. Burial in Forks of Coal Mem. Pk., Alum Creek. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek assisted.

